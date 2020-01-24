Neumann Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 287,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,230. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average is $109.68.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.