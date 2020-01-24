Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.74 billion.Netflix also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.66-1.66 EPS.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $349.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.01 and its 200-day moving average is $306.73. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $377.58.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

