Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 223,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.09. 12,870,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,778. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

