Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,649,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,778. The company has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.