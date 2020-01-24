Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings Sells 83,692 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $349.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.01 and its 200 day moving average is $306.73. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.58.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.