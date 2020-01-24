Nepsis Inc. Lowers Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nepsis Inc. cut its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for about 4.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 802.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nutanix by 694.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Nutanix by 60.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Nutanix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.58. 1,812,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 39,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,395,715.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854 in the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

