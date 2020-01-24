Nepsis Inc. Increases Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 6.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 17.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $1,987,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 111.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 85,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.20. 4,152,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,639. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

