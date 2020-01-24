Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ICAP raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. 5,194,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $38,763,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $45,263,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

