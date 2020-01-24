Needham & Company LLC Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $40.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. 64,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.36 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of -0.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.