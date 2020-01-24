NCC Group’s (NCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

NCC Group stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 215.50 ($2.83). The company had a trading volume of 585,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $598.77 million and a P/E ratio of 44.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.04%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

