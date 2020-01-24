NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NCC opened at GBX 211.73 ($2.79) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.67. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The stock has a market cap of $589.05 million and a P/E ratio of 44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 248 ($3.26).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.