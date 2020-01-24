NCC Group (LON:NCC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NCC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NCC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Shares of LON:NCC traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 215.50 ($2.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.77 million and a P/E ratio of 44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 236 ($3.10).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 1.04%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

