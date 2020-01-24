NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,332.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 22,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

