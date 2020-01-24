NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.07 ($1.47) and last traded at A$2.08 ($1.48), approximately 359,229 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.11 ($1.50).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$2.08 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.07.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

