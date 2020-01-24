National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

National Bank stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. 8,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. National Bank has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

