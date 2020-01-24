National Bank Financial Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.60.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE BNS traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$73.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,251. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$67.17 and a 12 month high of C$76.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.82. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7399993 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.