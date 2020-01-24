National Bank Financial Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.60.
Shares of TSE BNS traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$73.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,251. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$67.17 and a 12 month high of C$76.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.97.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
