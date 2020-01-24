Narrative (NRVE) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 1,466.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Narrative has traded up 3,253.6% against the dollar. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $214,924.00 and $1,836.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.38 or 0.03148802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,654,644 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

