Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.23. Nantkwest shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 3,272,652 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $665.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 164,604.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nantkwest by 303.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

