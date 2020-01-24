Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Down 8.3%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price fell 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43, 1,663,788 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,631,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.