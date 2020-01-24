Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of MTL stock opened at C$9.26 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $975.92 million and a P/E ratio of -56.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
