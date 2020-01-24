MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $157.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.80. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $159.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.