Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.78.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.07. 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a 1 year low of $160.02 and a 1 year high of $283.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.