Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.22

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.22 and traded as low as $19.50. Moss Bros Group shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 32,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Moss Bros Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.22.

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moss Bros Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moss Bros Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.