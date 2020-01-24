Morgan Stanley Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.32 ($7.35).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.80 ($9.07) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.89.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

