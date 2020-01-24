Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of MS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,538. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,651 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,598,000 after purchasing an additional 68,528 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,212,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,735,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

