Morgan Stanley Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $74.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

Comerica stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,786. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,923,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 80,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 76,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

