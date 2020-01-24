Morgan Stanley Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $460.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.07.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $430.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.38 and a 200 day moving average of $412.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $331.34 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,652 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,738. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.