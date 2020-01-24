Morgan Stanley Increases Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $50.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 598,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.05%.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 and have sold 45,801 shares valued at $1,983,065. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 766,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 523,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

