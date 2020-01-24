Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,350 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

