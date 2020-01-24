Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Trading Down 5.7%

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.87, 1,072,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,790,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 10,090 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $293,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $126,759.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $29,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,076.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

