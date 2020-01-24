Mixin (XIN) Market Cap Reaches $109.39 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $231.48 or 0.02750474 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $109.39 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,550 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

