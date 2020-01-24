Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Has $662,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.