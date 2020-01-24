MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.34

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and traded as low as $52.25. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 11,608 shares changing hands.

MSBHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $35.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

