Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $372.28 million, a PE ratio of -459.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -0.36. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.