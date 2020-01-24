Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s share price rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 1,219,134 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,105,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

MGEN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.