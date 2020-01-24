MinexCoin Achieves Market Cap of $231,646.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Exmo, HitBTC and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $231,646.00 and $42,849.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,527,845 coins and its circulating supply is 6,144,207 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

