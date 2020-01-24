Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $264,742.00 and approximately $1,930.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

