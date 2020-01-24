Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Down 2.1%

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.28, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIGO. ValuEngine raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $18,538,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6,530.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 218,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

