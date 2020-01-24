Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Down 2.1%

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.28, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TIGO. ValuEngine raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $18,538,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6,530.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 218,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
