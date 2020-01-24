Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading Up 5.9%

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) shares were up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.49, approximately 153,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 91,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLND shares. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.74.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.