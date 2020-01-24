Milestone Resources Group Ltd Invests $52.54 Million in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $52,539,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 6.3% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,906,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $912,447,000 after buying an additional 284,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.12. 2,629,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,641. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.23. The stock has a market cap of $284.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

