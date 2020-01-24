Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $1,694,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 206,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1,271.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.