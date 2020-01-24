Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $69.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by Longbow Research from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Longbow Research currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.97.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,598,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588,812. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after buying an additional 10,672,909 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

