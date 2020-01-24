Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Metlife stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.80. 4,264,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,133. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.