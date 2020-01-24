Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and $541,960.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004136 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.01938207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00100443 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,449,300 coins and its circulating supply is 77,449,195 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, QBTC, HitBTC, Coinsuper, RightBTC, TOPBTC, Bitfinex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.