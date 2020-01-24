Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $126.61. 637,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $314.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $92.97 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

