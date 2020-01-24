Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 759,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

