Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.94. 33,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,187. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.85 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.792 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

