Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on MERC. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 248,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,333. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $859.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.