Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after purchasing an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,110,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

