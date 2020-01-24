Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $760.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $760.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MELI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.89.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $659.29. The stock had a trading volume of 180,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,290. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $613.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.